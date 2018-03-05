Tila Tequila is pregnant with baby no. 2.

The reality star announced the news via Facebook on Monday.

"The Lord God has blessed me with baby #2!!!!!" she wrote. "Praise the Father in Heaven for He is merciful and graceful! I give glory to Him every day."

Tequila also took a moment to clap back at her haters.

"Meanwhile, I find it hilarious how all the haters have been calling me ‘fat' and telling me that God is going to punish me for the things I have been saying and always trying to send curses my way," she wrote. "But God took all your wretched curses and turned them into huge blessings for me instead!!!! YAAAAAAAAAAY!!!"