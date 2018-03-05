Tila Tequila Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:57 AM

Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila is pregnant with baby no. 2. 

The reality star announced the news via Facebook on Monday. 

"The Lord God has blessed me with baby #2!!!!!" she wrote. "Praise the Father in Heaven for He is merciful and graceful! I give glory to Him every day." 

Tequila also took a moment to clap back at her haters. 

"Meanwhile, I find it hilarious how all the haters have been calling me ‘fat' and telling me that God is going to punish me for the things I have been saying and always trying to send curses my way," she wrote. "But God took all your wretched curses and turned them into huge blessings for me instead!!!! YAAAAAAAAAAY!!!"

It looks like her 3-year-old daughter Isabella is excited to have a sibling, too.

"Now Isabella will finally get to be a big sister!" she wrote. "She is so, so excited and kisses my belly every day talking to her baby sibling! It is the sweetest thing ever!" 

She then said she "feels God's love me grow more and more everyday" and that she loves how "He has just shamed all of my enemies before the whole world." 

"I found it so funny when the haters were calling my lazy when I was in bed rest because they didn't know I was pregnant!!" she wrote. " HAHAHAHAHA!!!!! Praise God for His righteousness!!!" 

At the end of her post, Tequila said she was "so excited to go on this new journey with this blessed baby #2 in my womb." She also shared Psalm 127:3-5.

In addition to sharing her pregnancy news, Tequila showed a picture of her growing baby bump.

Tequila gave birth to her first child in November 2014.

