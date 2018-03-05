Oscars vs. Vanity Fair Red Carpet 2018: Which Celeb Look Wins?

Last night provided endless moments for style inspiration.

First, celebrities arrived at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in garbs fit for brides and royalty. We're talking Vivienne Westwood ball gowns, sparkling Gucci dresses and Armani Privé couture. For fashion lovers, the red carpet was just as eventful as the ceremony.

Then, just when you thought celebs had packed their larger-than-life dresses into limos and took off their high heels, the red carpet for the Vanity Fair 2018 Oscars After Party begun. A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie and Mary J. Blige didn't rest. Instead, each celeb changed into a different designer gown.