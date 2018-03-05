Adam Rippon Finally Meets His Crush Shawn Mendes at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Rippon, Shawn Mendes

Instagram

Adam Rippon didn't take home an Oscar on Sunday, but he still had his own memorable moment when he finally met his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes

The U.S. figure skater and the "Stitches" singer met during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony. Rippon shared a picture of the encounter on Instagram.

Rippon revealed Mendes was one of his top celebrity crushes on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While the Olympian said he used to like Harry Styles more, he said Mendes' looks eventually won him over. 

"I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally—but I didn't realize how cute he was," he told Ellen DeGeneres, later explaining that "sleeping on" was a phrase used when underestimating someone.

"Not with—on," he clarified.

Adam Rippon Walks Oscars 2018 Red Carpet in Bondage-Themed Outfit

Adam Rippon, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rippon attended the Oscars with fellow Olympian Mirai Nagasu. Lindsey Vonn was also there. He slayed on the red carpet by wearing a cropped black tuxedo jacket with shoulder cut-outs and a black leather crisscross chest harness. 

The ensemble was designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Shawn Mendes
Latest News
Stephanie March

Law and Order: SVU Bringing Back Stephanie March as Alex Cabot for April Episode

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Inside Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Famously Private World

Best Screenplay, Jordan Peele, Get Out, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Oscar Winner Jordan Peele Says We're in the Midst of a Black Cinema "Renaissance"

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar Is Engaged to Lauren Swanson: "This Is an Exciting Big Step"

Margot Robbie, 2018 Oscars

Margot Robbie's Brother Trolls Her for Losing Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars

Emma Watson, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Emma Watson Debuts a Time's Up Tattoo at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party

Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

Frances McDormand Loses Her Oscar at the 2018 Governors Ball

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -