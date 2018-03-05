Here's What's Inside the Lunchboxes Jimmy Kimmel Gave Oscar Attendees

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 7:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jimmy Kimmel didn't want celebrities to go hungry at the 2018 Oscars. So, he gifted each attendee their very own lunchbox packed with goodies. 

However, these weren't just ordinary lunchboxes. Each lunchbox featured art from one of the Best Picture contenders. For instance, one lunchbox showcased Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out on the front while another featured Saoirse Ronan from Lady Bird

Once stars opened the lunchboxes, they found tons of tasty snacks, including potato chips, gummies, chocolate and snack bars. The host also included Listerine strips so the stars stayed minty fresh. However, one of the sweetest surprises was a handwritten note Kimmel addressed to the attendees.

"It wouldn't be right to make you sit through this without snacks," he wrote. "Please don't throw them at me."

Keeping the A-listers full wasn't Kimmel's only good deed. For every lunchbox packed, a donation was given to the LA Food Bank.

Kimmel shared a picture of the lunchboxes on Twitter.

Photos

Oscars 2018: Candid Moments

This isn't the first time an Oscar host has tried to keep attendees full. At the 2017 Oscars, Kimmel parachuted in bags of candy and had the kids from Stranger Things pass out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Ellen DeGeneres also ordered pizza at the 2014 Oscars.

It's a good thing Kimmel thought ahead, too. The 90th Academy Awards ended up lasting nearly four hours.

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Jimmy Kimmel
Latest News
Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

Frances McDormand Loses Her Oscar at the 2018 Governors Ball

Siesta Key

Why Siesta Key Is More Than Just a Wannabe Version of The Hills

Achievement in Directing, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, 2018 Oscars, Winners. 2018

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Favorite Moments at the 2018 Oscars—Besides His Big Wins

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Jennifer Lawrence, Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep and More Stars Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Oscars

Michael Vartan, The Arrangement 106

Michael Vartan Teases Major Conflict for Season 2 of The Arrangement: ''No One Wants to Watch People Have a Great Life''

Margot Robbie, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and More Nominees Don Dazzling Designs at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Kelsey

See All the Amazing Before and After Revenge Body Transformation Pics From Season 2!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -