Go Inside the Star-Studded 2018 Oscars After-Parties With Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Kobe Bryant and More

Just because 2018 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said the annual Academy Awards were over doesn't mean the party was!

After all, there was much to celebrate Sunday night after a slate of stars and filmmakers were named Oscar winners—many for the first time. With their golden statues in tow, the honorees headed out into Los Angeles to get the party started at a bevy of after-parties taking place around the city, including one thrown by the host himself.

Over at Kimmel's bash at The Lot in West Hollywood, the space was transformed into somewhat of a "foodie's paradise" with food and drink by chefs and bartenders from all over the world. There was no shortage of entertainment, either, for guests like couples Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, David Foster and Katharine McPhee and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. In addition to Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, a 14-piece jazz orchestra, Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha also performed.