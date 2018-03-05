Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and More Nominees Don Dazzling Designs at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Margot Robbie, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

As the 2018 Oscarswrapped, the stars—and their fashions—headed to Vanity Fair's annual after-party. Rest assured—it was as glamorous as ever. 

Following the usual party protocol, actors and actresses, models and moguls lined the blue and white carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills Sunday night, dressed to the nines in designer garb. 

While the famous faces struck poses solo or alongside their significant others, the most A-list partner of the night was the Oscar statue, which this year's winners toted to the soirée with pride. 

As to be expected of the recurring bash, there was no shortage of style as stars sported vivid colors, embellished fabrics and creative cuts.

 

Photos

2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Greta Gerwig, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Once the celebration began inside, attendees got to feast on a dinner menu of poached dover sole, avocado louie and ricotta gunned and late-night eats like ribeye sandwiches, shrimp cocktail and fried chicken. courtesy of Chef Thomas Keller.

When it came to one of the biggest parties of the night, perhaps Mindy Kaling said it best: "In it to win it."

See all of the dazzling designs in E!'s gallery above!

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion
Latest News
Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

Frances McDormand Loses Her Oscar at the 2018 Governors Ball

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Here's What's Inside the Lunchboxes Jimmy Kimmel Gave Oscar Attendees

Siesta Key

Why Siesta Key Is More Than Just a Wannabe Version of The Hills

Achievement in Directing, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, 2018 Oscars, Winners. 2018

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Favorite Moments at the 2018 Oscars—Besides His Big Wins

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Jennifer Lawrence, Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep and More Stars Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Oscars

Michael Vartan, The Arrangement 106

Michael Vartan Teases Major Conflict for Season 2 of The Arrangement: ''No One Wants to Watch People Have a Great Life''

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Kelsey

See All the Amazing Before and After Revenge Body Transformation Pics From Season 2!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -