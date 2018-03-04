Something Shook Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars: Let's Investigate

Is 2018 the year of "realizing stuff" for Jennifer Garner?

At tonight's 2018 Oscars, the A-list actress caught Twitter's attention for reasons beyond her stunning Atelier Versace gown and va-va voom waves. Cameras caught Jen in a moment of apparent disbelief, with pop culture writer Bobby Finger tweeting, "What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?"

As fellow attendees keep their eyes glued on the Dolby Theatre stage, Garner pauses mid-clap, her mouth opens and an imaginary lightbulb goes off in her head.

So what left Garner so shook? There are a variety of possible explanations, of course.