Something Shook Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars: Let's Investigate

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 10:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jennifer Garner

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Is 2018 the year of "realizing stuff" for Jennifer Garner

At tonight's 2018 Oscars, the A-list actress caught Twitter's attention for reasons beyond her stunning Atelier Versace gown and va-va voom waves. Cameras caught Jen in a moment of apparent disbelief, with pop culture writer Bobby Finger tweeting, "What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?"

As fellow attendees keep their eyes glued on the Dolby Theatre stage, Garner pauses mid-clap, her mouth opens and an imaginary lightbulb goes off in her head.

So what left Garner so shook? There are a variety of possible explanations, of course. 

Photos

2018 Oscars: Instagrams & Twitpics

1. Tomorrow is Monday. The Sunday scaries are a real thing, y'all!

2. She forgot to cancel her Capital One credit card. (Not even an endorsement deal would save her in this sitch.)

3. Jennifer can't recall if she turned her flat iron off before leaving the house. A fear we can all relate to... 

4. There's an 8 a.m. "Body By Simone" class tomorrow she totally spaced on booking. 

5. Is the milk expired? We all know Jen is a wiz in the kitchen, and maybe she wants to bake some cookies post-Oscars.

What do you think Jennifer realized? Sound off in the comments! 

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Viral , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Red Carpet , Apple News , Awards , Top Stories
Latest News

Guillermo del Toro Talks Favorite 2018 Oscar Moments

Tiffany Haddish Talks Ideal Best Friend at Oscars Post-Show

RuPaul Gives Oscar-Worthy False Eyelash Tips

Oscar Nominee Mary J. Blige Wants a Superhero Movie Next

Eiza Gonzalez on Frances McDormand's Powerful Speech

ESC: Nicole Kidman

If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

Whoopi Goldberg Has Her "Fingers Crossed" For "Get Out"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -