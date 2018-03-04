Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Cutest 2018 Award Season Red Carpet Photos

With his 2018 Oscar win, Sam Rockwell has swept this past award season in his category—with his lovely partner, actress Leslie Bibb, by his side.

Over the past few weeks, she accompanied him to all the big award shows, where he won honors for his supporting role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and the two have proved to be among the cutest celebrity couples on all the red carpets.

After he won his Oscar, Rockwell paid tribute to Bibb in his acceptance speech, saying, "My beloved Leslie Bibb, you light my fire, baby. I love you."

Rockwell even wore his love on his sleeve; he attended the Oscars wearing David Yurman cufflinks that spell out Bibb's name.

Check out Rockwell and Bibb's cutest red carpet moments below: