If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 9:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Nicole Kidman

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On the Oscars 2018 red carpet, Nicole Kidman revealed more than just beautiful hair.

In order to achieve the modern look, celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath used products from & Other Stories, H&M's sister brand, that have yet to be released. 

"We wanted the hair to be sleek and modern to compliment the dress," the beauty pro said.

While Nicole's hair was damp, she combed the brand's Universal Blowout Lotion and Fullness Thickening Cream through. Then, she used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on the highest heat and speed settings to dry it. She then added the & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder to the roots of hair at the actress' crown. Next, she flat ironed her hair and finished with the & Other Stories Universal Hairspray—pretty simple, right?

Photos

Oscars 2018: Best Beauty From the Red Carpet

While the products have yet to hit shelves, there's a lot of excitement around them. The brand has a large international following, building a sold reputation for its highly curated fashion collections. Now, the company is setting out to conquer the beauty world, and by debuting their products on the Oscars red carpet, they're saying a lot about what to expect.

The best part: Aligning to the price points of H&M, the products will be affordable, so everyone can recreate Nicole's look.

RELATED ARTICLE: Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

RELATED ARTICLES: These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Style Collective , Hair , Beauty , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Must do Monday, Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Queen Elizabeth Both Wear This $9 Product

ESC: Best Beauty, Margot Robbie

Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

ESC: Saoirse Ronan, Bows

Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars 2018

Daniel Kaluuya Goes for the Gold in Bold Tux Jacket at Oscars 2018

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -