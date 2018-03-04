Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Present Best Picture to The Shape of Water at 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 9:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 Oscars, Best Picture

ABC

One year after the Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Academy Awards, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the stage at the 2018 Oscars!

When the duo walked on stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation. "Thank you, it's so nice seeing you again," Beatty said.

"As they say, presenting is lovelier the second time around," Dunaway continued.

They then announced the that The Shape of Water had won the award for Best Picture! Director Guillermo Del Toro took the stage and asked Beatty, "May I have this?" He then double checked to make sure the envelope was correct. And it was!

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

To win the award, the movie was up against Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Earlier in the evening, the director won the award for Best Director at the ceremony.

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Cutest 2018 Award Season Red Carpet Photos

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Nicole Kidman

If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Honors Fellow Female Nominees: ''We All Have Stories to Tell''

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -