Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Jet ski > gold statue.

Not only did Phantom Thread's costume designer Mark Bridges win the award for Best Costume Design at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, he also was the recipient of a truly unique prize.

At the start of the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel offered a brand-new jet ski, valued at $17,999, to the winner that delivered the shortest acceptance speech.

To sweeten the deal, the beautiful lime green Kawasaki jet ski was modeled by Oscar winner/newest Price is Right model Helen Mirren.

And mid-way through the show, Kimmel added in another prize: a three-night stay at the Days Inn in Lake Havasu aka "where Arizona comes to play," per the host. In the lead at that point was Bridges, who clocked in at 36 seconds.