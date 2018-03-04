Gary Oldman Thanks His Mother and Winston Churchill After Winning 2018 Best Actor Oscar

Gary Oldman is now the proud owner of an Oscar, the top prize in Hollywood. Oldman won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. This was his second nomination; he previously picked up a nod for Tinker Tailor Solider Spy in 2012.

Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, Denzel Washington of Roman J. Israel, Esq., Phantom Thread star Daniel Day-Lewis and Call Me by Your Name breakout Timothée Chalamet were also nominated in the Best Actor category at the 2018 ceremony.

Oldman previously won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the historical drama.