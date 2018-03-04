Eddie Vedder Performs Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" During Oscars 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eddie Vedder, 2018 Oscars

ABC

The 2018 Oscars paid tribute to the many artists we lost over the last year.

Jennifer Garner introduced the segment on Sunday, "Every storyteller knows that there is no joy without sorrow. Tonight as we celebrate the achievements of our collaborators, we also mourn the loss of those who brought joy and awareness through their passion for the movies."

Eddie Vedder then took the stage to perform the late Tom Petty's song, "Room at the Top."

Petty passed away in October 2017 at the age of 66, his death was confirmed by his longtime manager in a statement to E! News.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Harry Dean Stanton, John Heard and Don Rickles were among the stars honored during the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute.

During last year's 2017 Oscars, Jennifer Aniston took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam tribute, during which Sara Bareilles performed. The 2017 tribute honored Bill Paxton, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

You can see the Academy's In Memoriam page on their website HERE.

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , Death
Latest News
Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Cutest 2018 Award Season Red Carpet Photos

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Nicole Kidman

If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

2018 Oscars, Best Picture

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Present Best Picture to The Shape of Water at 2018 Oscars

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Honors Fellow Female Nominees: ''We All Have Stories to Tell''

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -