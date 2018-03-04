Steve Granitz/WireImage
Congratulations are in order this Oscars weekend and it has nothing to do with awards.
As it turns out, Transparent co-stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are engaged.
The actor confirmed the news oh-so-casually when talking to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.
"I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancée, this is unlike any script I've ever read. This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work," Bradley shared on live TV when discussing Get Out at the Academy Awards.
Bradley's rep would also confirm to E! News that he is indeed engaged to Amy.
On Friday, the Hollywood couple attended the 11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees at Crustacean. Photographers would spot Amy wearing a brand-new ring on that finger.
Back in 2015, the famous pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Creative Arts Emmys. Soon after, the Hollywood stars couldn't help but gush about how happy they were together.
"Things with Amy are spectacular. Things are wonderful," Bradley previously shared with People in 2015. "I met her last year, but we didn't start dating for a little while. I work slowly. We never really acted together in this. So, that keeps it simple."
Amy added, "I knew Bradley for a year before we dated and I kind of thought that he seemed like a cocky actor boy and I wasn't really that interested. Now I've learned that If I don't like someone at first, that's probably a sign that they're perfect for me because my taste is so bad … so I was like, ‘Oh, see here it is!' I didn't think and now I'm the happiest I've ever been."
Perhaps the best is yet to come! In addition to a wedding, Bradley could end up as a big winner at the 2018 Oscars. He starred in Get Out and The Post, two films which are both nominated for Best Picture of the Year.
No matter what happens in the Dolby Theatre, congratulations again!
