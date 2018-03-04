Tyra Banks Is Ready for Tiffany Haddish to Host the Oscars

Tiffany Haddish for Oscars host? Absolutely, if you ask Tyra Banksand many other people online.

The veteran supermodel and host of America's Next Top Model was more than impressed by the comedienne and Girls Trip actress' presenting skills at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday.

"Queen @TiffanyHaddish should host the #Oscars one day!" Banks tweeted. "Retweet if you agree! Let's get her some money!"

Many echoed her sentiments on Twitter, while others also said Haddish and co-presenter Maya Rudolph should co-host a future Oscars ceremony.

Katy Perry took it a step further.

"#RudolphHaddish2020," she wrote.