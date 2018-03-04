Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek Honor #TimesUp, #MeToo Trailblazers at 2018 Oscars

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took the stage at the 2018 Oscars to reflect on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

"It's an honor to be here tonight, this year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long but slowly a new path has emerged," Sciorra said.

"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together the mighty chorus that is finally saying, time's up," Judd told the audience.

"So we salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race and ethnicity to tell their stories," Hayek continued.

"And on this 90th anniversary evening when the Oscars celebrates timeless classics, we also look forward as well," Sciorra shared.