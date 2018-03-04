Jennifer Lawrence Gave Us Peak J.Law Moments at 2018 Oscars

Who's the queen of award shows? Why, Jennifer Lawrence of course, and the 2018 Oscars was no exception.

The Oscar winner, often dubbed J.Law, is one of the most relatable actresses. She is known for her candor and free spirit and does not act differently on an award show night. At this Sunday, she again let her hair down—literally!

Playful Poses: Lawrence began the fun early. Wearing a metallic Dior gown and her mid-length hair in waves, Lawrence made her way down the red carpet into the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, stopping to strike some playful poses.

Thankfully, she avoided any falls. Lawrence has fallen at the Oscars twice before, in 2013 and 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, GIF

Getty Images

Pour the Wine! Once inside the Oscars venue, she grabbed a glass of white wine.

Sporting a mischievous smile, and with her wine in hand, she climbed over some seats to talk to fellow guests.

Jennifer Lawerence

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lawrence was photographed chatting with Meryl Streep, director Steven Spielberg, and also reunited with her Hunger Games co-star and friend Woody Harrelson.

Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, 2018 Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, GIF

ABC

Meet-Up With Emma Stone: 

Lawrence and her BFF, also a past Oscar winner, sat together inside the venue. They were later spotted drinking wine in the downstairs bar. The two appeared to be in great spirits and Lawrence was overheard saying she had "nothing to do" but present one award.

