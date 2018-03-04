Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Surprise: Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and More Crash A Wrinkle in Time Screening

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again. The 2018 Oscars host assembled a group of A-listers, including Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot and Lupita Nyong'o, to surprise unsuspecting movie audiences.

Kimmel started the bit by saying it was time to thank people who really make the Oscars possible and keep everybody their working: audiences. A theater full of movie-goers thought they were seeing a sneak preview of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, but all that was a ruse.

"I want to really thank them. The people you see on screen, they are across the way at the TCL Chinese Theater. They don't know we can see them," Kimmel explained.

In addition to Blunt, Elgort, Gadot, Nyong'o, Kimmel got director Guillermo Del Toro, Armie Hammer, Mark Hamill, Margot Robbie and Lin Manuel-Miranda.

"Oh they would get a big kick out of seeing Luke Skywalker," Kimmel said. "That would be wonderful."

The stars were on hand with snacks, including hot dog cannon. Gadot and Kimmel started the surprise and appeared on the big screen.

"We brought you some goodies," Gadot said as the audience gave them a standing ovation. "This is so much better than the Oscars!"

Then, the Oscars audience and the movie theater audience were beamed in to see each other as the nominees thanked the audiences. Kimmel then had an audience member introduce Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph back on the Oscars stage.

