A Fantastic Woman and Its Star Daniela Vega Just Made History at the 2018 Oscars

When Daniela Vega stepped on stage at the 90th Academy Awards to introduce one of a performance of one of the evening's Best Original Song nominees, she also made a bit of history in the process.

The actress, who stars in the Chilean film A Fantastic Woman, became the first openly trans performer to serve as a presenter during the ceremony. As she introduced Sufjan Stevens' emotional performance of his Call Me By Your Name soundtrack cut "Mystery of Love," she basked in the warm reception the audience at the Dolby Theatre offered her.

"Thank you. Thank you so much for this moment," she said. "I want to invite you to open your heart and your feelings to feel the reality. To feel love. Can you feel it?"