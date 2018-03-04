Meryl Streep Proves Once Again She Loves a Good Award Show Catcall at the 2018 Oscars

Meryl Streep loves a good catcall!

The Oscar winner proved no matter the year or the award show, she'll be catcalling the ones she loves. The superstar showed her love of shouting at pals during the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night when cameras caught her cupping her hands in a yell during the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Prior to tonight's encouraging yell to the stage, Meryl made meme history back at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards in 2015 when she was spotted cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Viewers loved the fact that Meryl went wild given her buttoned-up and regal persona.

Once again online fans were quick to point out that the Streepster, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in The Post, was calling someone out in the same style.

Over her iconic career, Streep has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards and won three.