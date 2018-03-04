Meryl Streep Proves Once Again She Loves a Good Award Show Catcall at the 2018 Oscars

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:50 PM
Meryl Streep loves a good catcall!
The Oscar winner proved no matter the year or the award show, she'll be catcalling the ones she loves. The superstar showed her love of shouting at pals during the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night when cameras caught her cupping her hands in a yell during the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.
Prior to tonight's encouraging yell to the stage, Meryl made meme history back at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards in 2015 when she was spotted cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Viewers loved the fact that Meryl went wild given her buttoned-up and regal persona.
Once again online fans were quick to point out that the Streepster, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in The Post, was calling someone out in the same style.
Over her iconic career, Streep has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards and won three.
Prior to handing out the awards, The Shape of Water led the way with 13 nominations, while Dunkirk followed behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour trailed close behind.
In addition a handful of awards already given out, Sam Rockwell nabbed Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Allison Janney took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for I, Tonya.
