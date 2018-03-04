Roseanne Revival's First Trailer Is Finally Here

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Connors are (almost) back!

With the return of the legendary sitcom Roseanne just a few weeks away, ABC has finally revealed the first footage from the show's highly-anticipated return. Airing during the network's broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, the trailer offers us our first look at what Roseanne, Dan and the rest of the Connor clan are up to in 2018. And as expected, not much has changed. There's still that same sarcastic back-and-forth, the same working-class look and feel, and the same iconic laugh. 

"I'm not afraid of you," Roseanne's grandson Mark (played by newcomer Ames McNamara) tells her.

"Give it time," she warns. Like we said, not much has changed.

 

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

Roseanne

ABC

The first order of business when the show returns will be explaining exactly how John Goodman's Dan is alive, considering the show's original series finale revealed that he'd died of a heart attack at the end of season eight and much of season nine had been a work of fiction created by Roseanne Barr's title character. 

"I didn't really care," Goodman told reporters about the character's resurrection at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour. "I thought it was a clever way to do it, handle it and get it out of the way."

The revival will also play with politics (Barr has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump's presidency and her character will be too), but it won't be as overtly political as one might think. "People think this show is more political than it is," Sara Gilbert said in a recent roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's more about how a family deals with a disagreement like that."

"I wanted to do it this way. It's the conversation everybody is having," Barr added. "Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It's the state of our country."

Returning alongside Barr, Goodman and Gilbert are original stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and Michael Fishman.

Check out the trailer above and let us know if you're ready to return to Lanford, Ill. in the comments below!

Roseanne returns with a special one-hour premiere on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , ABC
Latest News
The Bachelor Women Tell All

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself "a Monster" in Intense Promo for The Bachelor Finale

"Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Big Finale Twist

Dove Cameron, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dove Cameron Breaks Down Her Shocking First Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Appearance

Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time Just Said Goodbye to Another Series Regular

Becca, Lauren B., The Bachelor

The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: Becca Kufrin Calls Lauren Burnham "a Huge Threat"

"The Bachelor" - Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek

O.J. Simpson, 1995

The Controversy Behind the Lost O.J. Simpson Interview That's Getting Another Look

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -