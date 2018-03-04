Roseanne Revival's First Trailer Is Finally Here

The Connors are (almost) back!

With the return of the legendary sitcom Roseanne just a few weeks away, ABC has finally revealed the first footage from the show's highly-anticipated return. Airing during the network's broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, the trailer offers us our first look at what Roseanne, Dan and the rest of the Connor clan are up to in 2018. And as expected, not much has changed. There's still that same sarcastic back-and-forth, the same working-class look and feel, and the same iconic laugh.

"I'm not afraid of you," Roseanne's grandson Mark (played by newcomer Ames McNamara) tells her.

"Give it time," she warns. Like we said, not much has changed.