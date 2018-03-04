Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl!

by Brett Malec | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:41 PM
The Kardashian clan is adding another girl to the family!
Khloe Kardashian is having a baby girl. The pregnant E! star found out the sex of her and Tristan Thompson's first child together on tonight's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
While on a trip to San Francisco with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner calls Khloe to deliver the results from Khloe's doctor.
"You're having a girl!" an excited Kylie tells Khloe over the phone.
"You're lying!" Khloe immediately says in disbelief.
"I'm not lying," Kylie squeals. "I'm so excited for you Khloe!"
"I don't feel like I'm having a girl," a disappointed Khloe responds.
Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark
"It's OK, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too," Kim comforts KoKo.
"I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock," Khloe admits.
Khloe later explains her reaction to the baby news, "When you have your mind made up as to what you're having, like everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know. And then when you find out it's the complete opposite it's just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on.'"
Khloe then calls mom Kris Jenner to share the announcement, adding, "I'm really hoping Kylie's gonna say she's lying and like I'm really having a boy."
"Khloe, the only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times, and I got the three of you," Kris tells her daughter, adding, "a man is much more attached to a girl."
"Totally, and I know Tristan will be in love and I'll be in love and she'll be so cute and whatever," Khloe says.
"This will be the love of his life, no offense to you, but this will be the love of his life," Kris tells Khloe. "Well, then I'm going to get jealous. I'm jealous," Khloe jokes. "Well, then I don't like that. I don't like her."
"Don't be a bitch!" Kris tells her.
The news that Khloe is expecting a little girl is even more exciting since Kim and Kylie both recently welcomed daughters Chicago West and Stormi Webster in recent months.
Fans got to see the moment Khloe found out she was pregnant on a January 2018 episode of KUWTK. "I'm pregnant!" Khloe announced to her assistant after taking a pregnancy test. "I'm super nervous but really excited. There's a million different emotions that are going on in my brain, but I think I'm in a state of shock. I almost can't believe it, but good shock."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018
See Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Bond With Kim's Surrogate on Emotional KUWTK Season Finale
Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!