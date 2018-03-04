Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl!

"It's OK, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too," Kim comforts KoKo.

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock," Khloe admits.

Khloe later explains her reaction to the baby news, "When you have your mind made up as to what you're having, like everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know. And then when you find out it's the complete opposite it's just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on.'"

Khloe then calls mom Kris Jenner to share the announcement, adding, "I'm really hoping Kylie's gonna say she's lying and like I'm really having a boy."

"Khloe, the only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times, and I got the three of you," Kris tells her daughter, adding, "a man is much more attached to a girl."