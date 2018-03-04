BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Are Giving Us FOMO at the 2018 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Lindsay Farber | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:34 PM
Steve Granitz/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone were the definition of #FriendshipGoals during the 90th Annual Academy Awards live telecast.
The Oscar-winning actresses, who are famously BFFs, sat next to one another at the 2018 Oscars, giggling and joking through it all.
During tonight's opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the infamous La La Land and Moonlight fiasco from last year's show. (In case you forgot, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture due to a mix-up with the envelopes, despite the award being meant for Moonlight.)
"This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," Kimmel told the crowd while the camera panned to an embarrassed Stone. "Give us a minute."
Following the quip, Lawrence couldn't help but point a finger and laugh hysterically at her famous bestie.
ABC
And while many viewers at home may have been focusing on the award show itself, Twitter users were quick to spot the two stars having the time of their lives while watching from the audience.
I live for Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence?s friendship pic.twitter.com/G0B7RsG07N— Moonchild (@RubiaRisienne) March 5, 2018
OK SO EMMA STONE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE SITTING TOGETHER AND IM SCREAMING #Oscars 2018— dey grande? AG4 (@dey_kendrick) March 5, 2018
We all have that one asshole friend and Jennifer Lawrence is Emma Stone's pic.twitter.com/1lWHjNKZGt— Jess G?dwin (@thejessgoodwin) March 5, 2018
Man, I wish I could be sitting in between Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone right now. I can only imagine their conversations. #oscars— Haley Jacobson (@HaleyJoJacobson) March 5, 2018
Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are sitting together. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zdF8XIFjJG— Samdoozle (@Samkins27) March 5, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence making fun of Emma Stone. That?s true love. #Oscars— Kenzie Pearl (@KenzPearl) March 5, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are sitting beside each other. Get a dedicated camera on them for the entire ceremony. #Oscars— Alan (@nalanaheem) March 5, 2018
As E! News previously reported of the pair's friendship, Lawrence and Stone met via mutual co-star Woody Harrelson, who appeared with Lawrence in The Hunger Games films and with Stone in Zombieland.
"She texted me that she got my number from Woody," Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2016. "I replied, F--k off!' And we've been really good friends ever since."
Lawrence said the two of them texted every day for a year after that, joking, "I feel like it was our version of The Notebook—365 texts."
Stone told Rolling Stone in 2016 that she and Lawrence "go on trips together, we hang out at each other's houses, watch s--t."
"I was over at Jen's place last month—we watched Hocus Pocus," she said.
Thank you, JLaw and Emma, for giving all of us all some serious friendship envy.
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!