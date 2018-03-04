Saoirse Ronan Then and Now: How the Lady Bird Star's Oscars Look Has Evolved Since 2008

Saoirse Ronan may only be 23 years old, but she's basically a seasoned pro when it comes to the big award shows at this point.

The Irish actress made her first appearance a full 10 years ago at the 2008 Oscars, when she was just 13 years old. She arrived in a green ankle-length dress that was both appropriate for her age and old school in a way that felt like it went with Atonement, the 2007 period film for which Ronan was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Saoirse may have lost to Tilda Swinton (who won for Michael Clayton), but that was just the beginning of her time as a nominee and a staple on red carpets.