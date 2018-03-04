Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Do you wanna get played off the stage while naming everyone you've ever met, or do you wanna win a jet ski?

While Jimmy Kimmel spent the bulk of his 2018 Oscars opening monologue talking important movements, explaining why Oscar is the best man in Hollywood and trying to find ways to bring Meryl Streep down a peg, he got serious at the end to explain the latest attempt to keep the show from going completely overboard in the length department.

"Here's what we're gonna do. I'm not saying you shouldn't give a long speech, but whoever gives the shortest speech tonight, will go home with...Johnny, tell them what they'll win!"

With that, a screen lifted up at the back of the stage to reveal newest Price is Right model Helen Mirren showing off a beautiful lime green Kawasaki jet ski.