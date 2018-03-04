EXCLUSIVE!

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 Oscars are here!

It's Sunday and the stars from your favorite movies of the past year are in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards. Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, celebs shared some memorable quotes during their interviews with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. Oscar nominee Allison Janney, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya, talked about attending her first-ever Oscars.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed," Janney said. "This is my first time here at the Oscars and I came with Steven Rodgers who is the reason I'm standing here today and we had a pretty special morning together just thinking how much history we're bringing on this carpet, just our history alone. It's a very exciting moment."

Let's take a look at the more memorable quotes from the 2018 Oscars red carpet:

Photos

2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Quotes

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige

On her Oscar nomination: "I'm so excited. I don't even know what to do with myself." She later added, "To have the Oscars recognize me as a songwriter and a singer, oh man, it's just the cherry on top of the 25-year music business cake. It says we keep doing this."

Nazanin Mandi, Miguel, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Miguel

On performing Coco's "Remember Me" at the award show: "For a movie like this, knowing that it's representing the Latin population, and being of Mexican descent, it's incredibly meaningful, man. So yes, I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honored. I'm honored."

Gael Garcia Bernal, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gael García Bernal

On his "Remember Me" performance at Oscars: "When I heard that the song was nominated I was like, 'Oh, my God!' I was happy, but I was a bit in shock because I thought, 'OK, they're going to make me sing the song.'"

Article continues below

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

On her Oscar gown inspired by her late father: "My father passed away this year and he's from Eritrea." She recalled her father telling her, "'One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it." 

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Allison Janney

On her best friends surprising her before the Academy Award nominations were announced last month: "I could not have been happier, I've never been…I'm not someone who's easy to surprise, I've never been surprised and that morning at 5 a.m. friends flew in from New York and Washington, D.C., busted through my bedroom and jumped on my bed…I thought I was gonna be abducted, I didn't know what was happening. It was just the best morning."

Glambot: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Oscars 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host on serving tequila at the Oscars: "As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage. We have candy set up there; we have a full bar. We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"

Article continues below

Rita Moreno, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

On wearing the same dress she wore to 1962 Oscars: "You would think it would tarnish, it's been hanging in my closet."

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling

The Office's Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Reunite at 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Allison Janney, I, Tonya, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Allison Janney Brings Her Signature Wit to Best Supporting Actress Win at 2018 Oscars

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, 2018 Oscars, 2008 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan Then and Now: How the Lady Bird Star's Oscars Look Has Evolved Since 2008

ESC: Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars 2018

Daniel Kaluuya Goes for the Gold in Bold Tux Jacket at Oscars 2018

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -