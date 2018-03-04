The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

by Kendall Fisher & Chris Harnick | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:27 PM
It's a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious kind of day!
Disney has finally released the first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns at the 2018 Oscars. The first teaser trailer for the live-action film that was first screened during the D23 Expo in mid-July. The footage gives us our first detailed look at Emily Blunt in the title role. Look at her and that kite!
Mary Poppins Returns picks up 25 years after the events of the first film, during London's mid-1930s economic slump. However, in this sequel, Michael is all grown up with a wife and three children who are all living in his parents' old house on No. 17 Cherry Tree Lane.
"It is wonderful to see you," Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) says to her. "Yes, it is, isn't it?" Blunt's Mary Poppins says.
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Director Rob Marshall said they wanted to tell "a new story in a whole other generation with Michael and Jane grown up." After his wife's sudden and tragic death, the entire Banks family—including aunt Jane (Emily Mortimer) and housemaid Ellen (Julie Walters)—are all struck with grief.
Cue Mary Poppins' return.
The enigmatic Poppins visits the family to help alleviate some of their grief and ends up leading Michael's children on a series of adventures: to the top of Big Ben, the bottom of the ocean and into magical encounters complete with animated dancing penguins and upside-down cousins.
The film's star-studded cast also includes Colin Firth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep , Angela Lansbury and original cast member Dick Van Dyke plays a banker.
The actress told fans at D23 that Mary Poppins Returns was a "gift to the world."
"The bar is so high for this," Marshall said of creating the sequel. "But to be able to walk in the footsteps of this beautiful story about a woman who brings magic to this family that's looking for wonder and hope and joy in their lives…I feel a great responsibility and reverence every day. We all feel it. We're just lifting it up to get there with the right intentions behind it."
Mary Poppins Returns is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2018.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!