The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

It's a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious kind of day!

Disney has finally released the first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns at the 2018 Oscars. The first teaser trailer for the live-action film that was first screened during the D23 Expo in mid-July. The footage gives us our first detailed look at Emily Blunt in the title role. Look at her and that kite!

Mary Poppins Returns picks up 25 years after the events of the first film, during London's mid-1930s economic slump. However, in this sequel, Michael is all grown up with a wife and three children who are all living in his parents' old house on No. 17 Cherry Tree Lane.

"It is wonderful to see you," Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) says to her. "Yes, it is, isn't it?" Blunt's Mary Poppins says.