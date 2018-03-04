Sam Rockwell Wins Best Supporting Actor at 2018 Oscars for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:25 PM
It's officially a sweep.
Sam Rockwell took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, with the 90th Academy Awards serving as the final stop on his winning streak, for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. At the end of his speech, Rockwell dedicated the award to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, saying, "This is for my old buddy." (Hoffman, an Oscar winner, died in 2014 from acute mixed drug intoxication.")
In addition to the touching tribute to Hoffman, Rockwell's speech also had some lighter moments.
"Run that clock, Jimmy. I wanna get that ski-jet or whatever that was," Rockwell joked after accepting the award from presenter Viola Davis, referring to the jet-ski (modeled by Helen Mirren!) host Jimmy Kimmel promising to give to whichever winner delivered the shortest speech.
Rockwell then told a charming story about his parents instilling in him a love of movies.
"When I was eight years old I was called into the principal's office and my father was looking very solemn and he said, 'We gotta go, it's grandma.' When we got in the car, I said, 'What's wrong with grandma?' and he said, 'Nothing, we're going to the movies.' My mom and dad's love of movies became my love of movies."
In another funny moment, Rockwell thanked "anyone who has ever looked at a billboard."
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Rockwell beat out his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star Woody Harrelson to take home the trophy, as well as The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe, The Shape of Water's Richard Jenkins, and All the Money in the World's Christopher Plummer.
"You guys rock, you inspire me and always have," Rockwell told his fellow nominees.
Aside from Rockwell and Harrelson's nominations, Three Billboards is also up for Best Picture and the film's star Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress. "We're at the convention, Frances," Rockwell told her after thanking for her for her "formidable" work.
Before Rockwell and longtime love Leslie Bibb hit the red carpet, stylist Michael Fisher revealed he was wearing cufflinks with Bibb's name on them, posting a photo of the actress holding the David Yurman cufflinks. Like he said, best good luck charm ever!
"My beloved Leslie Bibb, you light my fire, baby," he said on stage. "I love you."
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!