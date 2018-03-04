Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A funny thing happened on the way to the the 2018 Oscars!

Actress Nicole Kidman was en route to getting her glam on for tonight's 90th Annual Academy Awards when she happened upon a tour bus full of fans. The superstar delighted the crowd of ladies when she rolled down her window and said, "Hello" the the excited tourists.

Much to their surprise, Nicole said, "Hi, everyone. What are you doing on that bus?"

She then explained, "I haven't got my hair and makeup done yet." She then gave the van full of people some well wishes before her car drove off.

The A-lister, who went without hubby Keith Urban because he has a concert tonight, posted the cute interaction on her Instagram and wrote, "On my way to get ready for the #Oscars! Join me on @voguemagazine’s Instagram Story to follow along. #AcademyAwards."

The Big Little Lies star documented her beauty prep on Vogue's Instagram, showcasing her glam squad, Christian Louboutin heels, Harry Winston jewels and gave fans a peek at her royal Armani Prive frock, which she later hit the red carpet wearing.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Nicole Kidman, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.

The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Apple News , Top Stories , Nicole Kidman
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Best Supporting Actor, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners, Actor In a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

The Bachelor Women Tell All

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself "a Monster" in Intense Promo for The Bachelor Finale

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -