See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

by Lindsay Farber | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:04 PM

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Celebrities are showing their support for multiple charities and political causes at the 2018 Oscars.

Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the red carpet today donning a Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence pin from Michael Bloomberg's advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety to help raise awareness for the cause, while The View's co-host Whoopi Goldberg wore a red ribbon to show support for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. 

Also putting their platform to use were stars Jane Fonda and Elisabeth Moss, who both donned a Time's Up pin in support of sexual harassment prevention—the same pins that caught the attention of viewers at the Golden Globes earlier this year, as well.

As E! News previously reported, the Everytown organization has received massive support from celebrities in the past, most recently Julianne Moore and Emma Stone following the tragic Las Vegas shooting in October that killed 58 people. BeyoncéJamie FoxxJulia Louis-DreyfusAmy Poehler and Paul Rudd have also appeared in the PSAs while partnering with the group. 

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The 90th Annual Academy Awards comes just two weeks following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, which left 17 students dead on Feb. 14. Following the incident, stars including George ClooneyOprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg have all donated $500,000 to the March for Our Lives protest that is set for March 24 in Washington D.C.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," Clooney said in a statement.

"Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

