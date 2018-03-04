EXCLUSIVE!

Eiza González Talks at Oscars 2018 About the Unique Editing Style of Baby Driver

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eiza Gonzalez, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eiza González is elated to be presenting an award tonight, but before that happens she's dropping some behind-the-scenes details about how her film Baby Driver was unique editing style. 

"When you were shooting the film, I heard tales that it was being edited right there on the set," Ryan Seacrest says. 

"Yes, Paul, our incredible editor who is actually nominated and we're rooting for him, wouldn't sleep. I mean, that guy would be there every day and every night because it was these series of scenes that you really determine that you can't miss one moment because everything is linked to the music," she explains to E!. "So it was complicated in that sense, but it was very exciting because it was very specific and everything was very clear before walking into shooting. It was fun, it was a different experience." 

The actress says that the actors had earpieces to help them hear the beats and other times they had a choreographer to help them walk through certain scenes to help with the pace and timing of it all. 

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

The 28-year-old actress is also working on a new film with Steve Carell.  

"Steve is absolutely incredible, hard-working, professional but funny," she explains. 

Photos

2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

"He always wants everyone else to shine, which is something that we really appreciate. It's a very female-heavy cast and the fact that it's him and a bunch of women was very exciting."

 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Apple News , Eiza González , Top Stories
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Best Supporting Actor, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners, Actor In a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

Nicole Kidman, Access Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -