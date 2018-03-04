Whoopi Goldberg Has Her Fingers Crossed for Get Out at the 2018 Oscars

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg knows a thing or two about making history at the Academy Awards and she's rooting for one film to make some history of its own during tonight's telecast.
Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet ahead of the 2018 Oscars, the icon admitted that she's pulling for Jordan Peele's groundbreaking film Get Out to take home top honors when Best Picture is announced at the end of the night.
"Well, I mean, in terms of something that was a surprise is Get Out. For me, it was funny, it was scary, it was all the things—and educational for lots of people," she said. "So my fingers are crossed for Get Out."
The socially-conscious thriller is considered an underdog in the category where The Shape of Water is heavily favored to win, despite it taking home top honors at last night's Independent Spirit Awards. Though, it should be noted, that for the last four years, the Spirit Awards winner has also taken home Best Picture as well. Just saying.
Get Out also earned nominations for Peele in the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories and for star Daniel Kaluuya in the Best Actor category.
Goldberg, who is one of the few people on the planet able to call themselves an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), became the second black woman to win an Oscar for acting in the award's history for her performance in the 1990 film, Ghost.
To see if Get Out pulls off the upset and comes out victorious, be sure to tune in to the 90th Academy Awards when they air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.