Taraji P. Henson Can't Stop Gushing Over Pal Mary J. Blige's Two Oscar Nominations

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:39 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 2018 Oscars are just a moment away!
Tinsel Town's best and brightest are hitting the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Taraji P. Henson is one of the many celebs who dazzled tonight.
The Empire star stopped by E!'s Live from the Red Carpet and chatted with Ryan Seacrest about introducing her palMary J. Blige's performance of "Mighty River," the song from Mudbound, which is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.
Taraji said, "It's a heartfelt song so I have to pull it in and be regal. Hence the dress."
Talking about her friend, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her first acting role ever in Netflix's Mudbound, Taraji said, "The universe has a way of taking care of the good people. She's good. She's been through a lot."
The Hidden Figures actress continued to gush over her friend's two Oscar nominations. "This is [Mary's] reward for fighting for herself for being a great example to women and just the human race. Women love her. Men love her because she is a pure heart and you can't deny that," said Taraji.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.
The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars
