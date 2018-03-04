Chadwick Boseman's Jacket Is King of the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:10 PM

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Never underestimate the power of a good red carpet jacket.

At tonight's 2018 Oscars, Chadwick Boseman had heads turning for all the right reasons as soon as he arrived on the red carpet.

The Black Panther star stepped out in an all-black ensemble before walking into the Dolby Theatre. As for that jacket, let's just say Twitter was feeling it.

"CHADWICK BOSEMAN: ACTUAL KING OF WAKANDA," one user wrote after spotting his head-to-toe look. Another fan added, "Chadwick Boseman really came to the Oscars serving King T'Challa realness! COME THROUGH BLACK PANTHER!"

"CHADWICK BOSEMAN LITERALLY LOOKS LIKE A KING," another superfan added. "I am not worthy to even look at this picture #Oscars."

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Tonight's red carpet appearance comes just one day after Chadwick stepped out for the Independent Spirit Awards 2018 where he served as a presenter.

"Sending a well-deserved congrats to @jordanpeele and @danielkaluuya!" he shared on Instagram after attending the star-studded event. "It was an honor to present a #SpiritAward for Best Feature to #GetOut tonight."

And while this weekend may be all about award shows, the actor is still celebrating the success of his latest film Black Panther.

According to early estimates, the Marvel film is on track to collect another $65 million this weekend. It was also score the third best third weekend of all time behind Star Wars: the Force Awakens and Avatar.

Life's pretty darn great for Chadwick right about now!

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

