These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:09 PM
At the 90th Annual Academy Awards, celebrities transformed the red carpet into an aisle fit for their big day.
Lace embellishments, full skirts, white and off-white fabrics—the red carpet was full of bridal wear. That's great news if you're currently engaged and in search for the perfect gown. You can see the best trends, must-have silhouettes and designers to watch on the haute couture's biggest stage: the Oscars red carpet.
If he or she hasn't put a ring on it, let's be real: There's nothing wrong with getting prepared. A fashion lover's got a dream, right?!
Whether you want a small wedding in a rose garden or you plan on outdoing the royals with a large scale event, there's something on the red carpet for you.
Don't believe us? Keep scrolling!
The wrapping of the fabric at the star's hips is incredibly flattering on her curvaceous figure.
The off-shoulder detail of this number is a flattering alternative to strapless gowns.
Even a minimalist bride was a little somethin', somthin'. This asymmetrical dress is the solution.
The gorgeous star wore a gown perfect for the minimalist bride-to-be.
The E! News host's gown is perfect for midday wedding in rose garden.
Heading to your family estate for your big day? Don't forget red carpet host's gown.
The Get Out star's Armani Privé dress is meant for a fairy tale wedding. We're just missing a prince and castle.
Renewing your vows or heading to City Hall? The actress' gown is simple yet impactful enough for the big day.
If your wedding includes a flower wall, then you should seriously consider the star's gown with floral embellishments.
When your daring, art-loving BFF gets engaged send her polka dot stunner from Vionnet.
The actress' embellished gown would be perfect for a glam, evening wedding.
