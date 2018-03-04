Allison Janney Feeling "Pretty Overwhelmed" at Her First Oscars: "It's a Very Exciting Moment"

When asked how she prepared for her role as ice skater Tonya Harding's mother LaVona Harding, Janney shared, "I had a little bit of existing footage on LaVona that I just watched over and over again because that was my job was to bring this woman to life. I knew this story very well because of my figure skating background and just being around during that time when that story broke. We all knew it but we only knew one side of it and it was so fascinating to look at what she lived through."

When the nominations were announced last month, Janney thought she would be finding out the news by herself. But her friends actually surprised her at 5 a.m. on the morning of the nominations and she got to find out the exciting news with her BFFs.