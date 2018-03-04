Gael García Bernal Talks About His "Remember Me" Performance at Oscars 2018

Gael García Bernal went from presenting last year to performing this year, and he couldn't be more excited!

But the Coco star saw this moment coming as he explains to E!, "When I heard that the song was nominated I was like, 'Oh, my God!' I was happy, but I was a bit in shock because I thought, 'OK, they're going to make me sing the song."

The star says he's "hoping for the best" and is very excited.

García Bernal also explains that he thinks that Coco has made people openly discuss something that is sometimes uncomfortable for many.

"It's just very interesting movie to open the pathway to death, to incorporate death in our lives in the sense that we can provide that ambiguity and live with it to make life more full, you know? To make life much more, sorry for the repeating, but it's to make life more alive," he explains.