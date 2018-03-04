Miguel Is Proud to Represent "All the Latinos Out There" at the 2018 Oscars

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:32 PM
When Miguel takes the stage at the 90th Academy Awards, he'll be doing so with an entire community on his mind.
The singer will be performing "Remember Me," the emotional and Best Original Song-nominated song from Coco, and the importance of the moment is not lost on him, as he let E! News' Ryan Seacrest know ahead of time on the red carpet. "For a movie like this, knowing that it's representing the Latin population, and being of Mexican descent, it's incredibly meaningful, man," he said. "So yes, I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honored. I'm honored."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
"It's a beautiful number and I couldn't think of any better reason to be here at the Oscars or any better song," he added. "I'm just happy that Pixar was welcoming me to sing the song and we're here now."
When asked why the heartfelt film, itself nominated for Best Animated Feature at tonight's ceremony, has connected with audiences the way it has, Miguel had this to say: "I think the message of the movie, it really resonates with everybody because it's just about family and knowing where you come from. I think that's what's so beautiful. That probably my favorite part of being a small part of the film."
The singer, currently busy preparing for a new tour to support his latest album, War & Leisure, even admitted to Seacrest that the first him he watched the film, it left him feeling some type of way. "Oh my goodness. It made me cry for like two hours afterwards," he revealed. "It's so emotional!"
To see Miguel's performance of "Remember Me" and to find out if the song will come out victorious, be sure to tune in to the 2018 Oscars when they air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
