Oscars 2018 Winners, Rejoice! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:27 PM
Live! With Kelly and Ryan is taking over the 2018 Oscars!
Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Consuelos were on hand to surprise Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet during tonight's glamorous event, where she teased what the winners can expect right after delivering their acceptance speeches. As it turns out, Ripa will swoop in to congratulate the celebrated A-listers with candy and alcohol!
"As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage," the daytime television host dished. "We have candy set up there; we have a full bar."
Kelly added, "We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"
Honestly, what could be better?!
As always, Ripa also offered some kind words to her co-host, telling Ryan, "You look amazing. We were watching you upstairs in the hotel. You're doing a great job."
And ever the supportive husband, Kelly told us that Consuelos flew all the way from N.Y.C. to L.A. for a whirlwind "12 hours." She joked, "This is how we're spending it!" (Something tells us having V.I.P. access to Hollywood's biggest stars isn't such a bad way to spend a date night.)
Enjoy the evening, and keep the tequila flowing!
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.
