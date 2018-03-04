Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Targets for the 2018 Oscars—And Matt Damon Isn't Alone

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:20 PM
Attention Hollywood superstars: Jimmy Kimmel may have his eyes on you tonight!
While last year's Oscars telecast was filled with LOL-moments between the late-night host and Matt Damon, tonight's telecast may have a few more targets.
Before the show began, E! News sat down with Jimmy and we had to ask just how worried Matt should be this time around.
"Is Matt Damon allowed past security this year?" Justin Sylvester asked tonight's host. Jimmy replied, "Not if I have anything to say about it. We had him deported. I don't know if you know that. He's living in another country now."
So does this mean Jimmy is ready to roast others tonight?
Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images
"Almost everybody. To be honest with you, I like to spread it around," he shared with E! News. "It's not necessarily like last year when Matt Damon was nominated. He was really for me public enemy number one. This year, we're going to spread the love."
During our sit-down interview, Jimmy also received a special message from James Corden. In a pre-taped interview, the 2018 Grammys host sent his best wishes and admitted he'll be watching from the couch with a whole lot of grub.
"I'll be in sweatpants eating food also," Jimmy joked about his look for tonight's show. "That's my look this year. I'm going with sweat pants and a bucket of chicken."
Something tells us this is going to be one fun night!
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!