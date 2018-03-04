EXCLUSIVE!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Targets for the 2018 Oscars—And Matt Damon Isn't Alone

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Attention Hollywood superstars: Jimmy Kimmel may have his eyes on you tonight!

While last year's Oscars telecast was filled with LOL-moments between the late-night host and Matt Damon, tonight's telecast may have a few more targets.

Before the show began, E! News sat down with Jimmy and we had to ask just how worried Matt should be this time around.

"Is Matt Damon allowed past security this year?" Justin Sylvester asked tonight's host. Jimmy replied, "Not if I have anything to say about it. We had him deported. I don't know if you know that. He's living in another country now."

So does this mean Jimmy is ready to roast others tonight?

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

"Almost everybody. To be honest with you, I like to spread it around," he shared with E! News. "It's not necessarily like last year when Matt Damon was nominated. He was really for me public enemy number one. This year, we're going to spread the love."

During our sit-down interview, Jimmy also received a special message from James Corden. In a pre-taped interview, the 2018 Grammys host sent his best wishes and admitted he'll be watching from the couch with a whole lot of grub.

"I'll be in sweatpants eating food also," Jimmy joked about his look for tonight's show. "That's my look this year. I'm going with sweat pants and a bucket of chicken."

Something tells us this is going to be one fun night! 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel , Matt Damon , Red Carpet , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , Movies
Latest News
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018 Winners, Rejoice! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

Chelsea Peretti, Jordan Peele, 2018 Oscars, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars

Diane Warren, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Diane Warren Sang to Common on a Plane to Convince Him to Be Part of Their Oscar-Nominated Song

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Wild Conspiracy Theory About the Oscars Moonlight Mix-Up

Doug Jones at 2018 Oscars: Lonely Kids ''Are Not Alone''

Disney Channel Star Sofia Carson Predicts 2018 Oscar Winners

Erin Lim, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive to Celebrate Film's Biggest Night

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -