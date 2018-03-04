Allison Williams Is Living Out Her Childhood Dream at the 2018 Oscars

Ahead of walking the carpet, Williams took to Instagram for "a little sentimentality" over attending the Oscars for her first movie, posting a throwback photo from her childhood.

"If you'll permit me a little sentimentality...I've been thinking a lot lately about this little goofball (who already knew she wanted to be an actress - obvi) and how unbelievably excited she would be if somehow she knew that she would go to the Oscars when she grew up," she wrote in the caption. "That her first movie would be nominated for Best Picture. And, most importantly, that she gets to make a living doing the thing that makes her happiest in the world. She dreamed about it all, and now it's happening. I can't thank my little girl self enough for continuing to dream big - and for always having a style that I would classify as 'permanent dress-up.'"