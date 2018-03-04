EXCLUSIVE!

Shape of Water's Doug Jones at 2018 Oscars: Lonely Kids ''Are Not Alone''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 2:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's sink or swim time!

During E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Giuliana Rancic caught up with The Shape of Water's Doug Jones at the Roosevelt Hotel before at the 2018 Oscars.

The tall drink of water says that "months and years" of work went into creating his monster character for the film that has the most nominations of the night—13 in total.

When asked why the actor thought the unusual love story was such a hit with audiences, the "lanky, lonely kid from Indiana" said, "The secret ingredient is [director] Guillermo Del Toro."

Jones has starred in six of the Mexican director's films during his under-the-radar career.

When asked what his advice to other young people who felt out of place is, the Star Trek: Discovery star said to Rancic, "What I have learned as an adult is that you are are not alone. I wasn't alone. I wasn't the only kid who felt like that...We all have our insecurities."

The candid star admitted, "We all feel like we are the monster in the room that doesn't fit in with everyone else. Now I am a literal monster in film and I get to play that out."

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.

 Dunkirk follows behind The Shape of Water with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nazanin Mandi, Miguel, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Miguel Is Proud to Represent "All the Latinos Out There" at the 2018 Oscars

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Oscars 2018

Heads Up, Oscars 2018 Winners! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

Chelsea Peretti, Jordan Peele, 2018 Oscars, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Targets for the 2018 Oscars—And Matt Damon Isn't Alone

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Says Man Tried to Hit Her and Her Baby With a Van

Glambot: Sofia Carson, Oscars 2018

2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

E! People's Choice Awards, PCA

The 2018 People's Choice Awards Are Coming to E!—Watch the Debut Promo Now!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -