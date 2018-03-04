Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive to Celebrate Film's Biggest Night

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Pour the champagne, pop the corn and settle into your finest pajamas, for we've reached the homestretch.

The votes have been counted, the winners cards printed and the kinks worked out—and tonight at the 2018 Oscars the Academy will honor the finest work of the past year in film. The Shape of Water leads the field with 13 nominations and there are bound to be some surprises—the good kind, we hope—as the envelopes are opened.

But first, as always, we celebrate Hollywood's most esteemed red carpet, where a parade of movie stars in custom couture never fails to make for the most glamorous fashion show of the year.

While anyone on the carpet has the chance to make a Moment (we're looking at you, Pharrell Williams), all eyes will be on nominees such Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Mary J. Blige(twice nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song), and Greta Gerwig to see the ensembles they've chosen for the big night. Also among the slate of presenters are Emma Stone, Armie Hammer, Sandra Bullock, Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish, Matthew McConaughey, Ashley Judd and Zendaya.