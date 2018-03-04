All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 2:29 PM

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giuliana Rancic just blessed red carpet viewers with an epic ensemble, fit for an angel.

In honor of the 90th Annual Academy Awards, the E! Live From the Red Carpet host appeared wearing a nude-toned, one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra Couture that features cascading white and pink floral embellishments and a long train. Reminiscent of bridal wear, the dress is feminine and elegant—a great choice for the highly anticipated event.

With stylist Monica Rose at her side, Giuliana completed the look with diamonds from Forevermark jewels and velvet Alexandre Birman heels.

The overall look is soft, thus her beauty is, too. The star opted for loose curls and neutral makeup hues. The simplicity of her beauty is classic and pairs with the Hollywood glamour of the evening. As a red carpet pro, she proves that less is more.

Her Oscars ensemble is a stark contrast to the dresses she's chosen for this year's award season. Starting with the Golden Globes, the fashion designer opted for a black dress with metallic beading. Then, she wore a similar gown, but with silver and gold beading to the SAG Awards. And, most recently, she stunned in a black gown with intricately laced beads on the Grammys red carpet.

The over-arching theme of her pre-Oscars wardrobe: black beads.

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Do you like the change? Tell us below!

