All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

Giuliana Rancic just blessed red carpet viewers with an epic ensemble, fit for an angel.

In honor of the 90th Annual Academy Awards, the E! Live From the Red Carpet host appeared wearing a nude-toned, one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra Couture that features cascading white and pink floral embellishments and a long train. Reminiscent of bridal wear, the dress is feminine and elegant—a great choice for the highly anticipated event.

With stylist Monica Rose at her side, Giuliana completed the look with diamonds from Forevermark jewels and velvet Alexandre Birman heels.

The overall look is soft, thus her beauty is, too. The star opted for loose curls and neutral makeup hues. The simplicity of her beauty is classic and pairs with the Hollywood glamour of the evening. As a red carpet pro, she proves that less is more.