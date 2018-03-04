Adam Rippon Walks Oscars 2018 Red Carpet in Bondage-Themed Outfit

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 2:22 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From the 2018 Winter Olympics to the 2018 Oscars, Adam Rippon continues to showcase his unique fashion style. And at the Academy Awards, perhaps he's feeling...naughty?
The figure skater, who helped the U.S. team win bronze and become a fan-favorite Olympian on social media, walked the red carpet on Sunday wearing a formal bondage-themed look: a cropped black tuxedo jacket with shoulder cut-outs, paired with matching pants and shoes, a white shirt, a black bow tie and a black leather studded criss-cross chest harness by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.
Rippon posted a selfie showing him wearing the outfit on his Instagram Stories feed.
"Hoe, but make it fashion @Adaripp! #Oscars #YouAreFierce," tweeted Tyra Banks.
"My pretend son #AdamRippon #Oscars2018 #sohandsome #LOVE," wrote Rosie O'Donnell.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Rippon arrived at the Oscars with his teammate Mirai Nagasu, who made skating history at the 2018 Winter Olympics by becoming the first American woman and third woman overall to land the triple Axel jump at an Olympics.
Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, who won a bronze medal in the downhill event, also attended the Oscars.
The 90th Academy Awards ceremony airs live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4.
Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host.
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!