Meghan Markle's Dad Set to Meet Prince Harry for Her Baptism

Get ready, Prince Harry, because you're about to meet Meghan Markle's dad.
As the royal and his bride-to-be prepare for their upcoming May nuptials, Markle will soon also become baptized and confirmed in the Church of England after being raised Protestant. As a source told E! News, there will be a special guest in attendance when the time comes this month: the American star's dad, Thomas Markle.
According to the one insider, Markle's mother, Doria Ragland will be flying in this week and Thomas is also expected to be traveling to England for the event, marking the first time he will meet his future son-in-law in person.
A palace source confirmed to E! News that the baptism will be performed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
, who is also slated to officiate their wedding. The Sunday Times
was first to report the exciting news of Markle's impending baptism.
Meanwhile, Markle's mom has already met her daughter's future royal husband. As E! News reported back in August 2017, Doria hopped on a plane to London ahead of the couple's engagement, where she squeezed in time with both Meghan and Harry together.
The ladies are so close that, according to an insider, Meghan is hoping her mom walks her down the aisle on her big day.
While the Suits alum's parents are divorced, they shared in the joy of Markle's engagement together back in November 2017 when they issued a joint statement.
"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," Thomas and Doria said at the time. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness," they added, "and are very excited for their future together."
But, before their future together officially stars, Harry and Thomas need to meet in person. Let the countdown begin!