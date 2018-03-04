Meghan Markle's Dad Set to Meet Prince Harry for Her Baptism

Get ready, Prince Harry, because you're about to meet Meghan Markle's dad.

As the royal and his bride-to-be prepare for their upcoming May nuptials, Markle will soon also become baptized and confirmed in the Church of England after being raised Protestant. As a source told E! News, there will be a special guest in attendance when the time comes this month: the American star's dad, Thomas Markle.

According to the one insider, Markle's mother, Doria Ragland will be flying in this week and Thomas is also expected to be traveling to England for the event, marking the first time he will meet his future son-in-law in person.