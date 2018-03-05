Amazing or Boring? Arie Luyendyk Jr. and His Eliminated Women Grade His Performance as the Bachelor

"Oh man, I don't even know!" Arie told E! News when we put him on the spot at the Women Tell All taping. "That's so bad! I always read the not-so-nice comments, but I laugh at them. I think they're really funny."

While Arie may see some "not-so-nice" comments from viewers, he might be happy to hear how some of the women he eliminated during his run feel he did as the lead.

"I feel like the Bachelor has to be someone who is ready for marriage and is a very kind, genuine person and I feel like he was that," Tia Booth said. "When I left the show I did not have a negative thing to say about him because I did have such a good experience with it. So overall, good Bachelor...people are saying he's boring or whatever, but I mean, he was himself! That's who he is, so he knows it!"